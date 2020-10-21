NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As election day approaches, there is a new warning about surge in scams targeting voters.
All of the scams are aimed at stealing your personal information.
Whether you voter absentee or vote in person, anyone can be a target. Experts said this is prime time for scammers.
If you’re like most people, you’ve probably received a text message asking for your support of a specific candidate. Some voters receive multiple texts and emails each day.
How do you know if the ones asking for money are truly campaigns you can trust?
“If anyone is asking you for your bank information, credit card information or social security number, those should raise red flags,” said Alex Hamerstone, who is a cyber security expert with TrustedSec.
Another tricky one, he said, is someone asking for a donation. Make sure you always know who you’re giving your money to.
“Not only are they getting that money you thought was going to a cause, now they have your bank number or whatever you’re making the payment with,” said Hamerstone.
“If I don’t know them, I wouldn’t give my personal information asked,” said Marilyn Johnson when asked if she had received any phishing emails, text messages or anything asking for personal information.
Be wary of people asking for more information than they really need.
Hamerstone said voter registration scams are also hot now and a fake registration could mean someone who thinks they voted didn’t.
Voters do not need to provide credit card information in order to register to vote.
Grace Lewis is the first to admit, though it’s sometimes hard to tell, what’s a scam and what isn’t.
“I’ve been getting phone calls that want my personal information and that’s irritating,” said Lewis.
If you recently fell for a scam and didn’t know it, Hamerstone said it’s not too late to fix it.
Call your credit card company immediately and file a complaint. Often companies offer protection. If you gave someone personal information and found out you shouldn’t have, file a police report.
Experts said you can also file a complaint with your local election commission.
“I just don’t pick up the phone anymore, and if I can, I block the number,” said Lewis. “As far as texts, I delete them.”
Blocking numbers you don’t recognize is an additional step you can take to protect yourself.
