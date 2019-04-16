No frost worries this morning! It's comfortably cool with temperatures in the 40s. Stronger breezes this afternoon aid in a nice warm up with highs nearing 80.
More clouds tomorrow but staying warm and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
You'll need the umbrella for the second half of the week. Thursday starts off mostly dry with rain moving in during the day. Strong storms are possible. Damaging wind is the primary concern.
Rain chances linger into the first half of the weekend with temperatures falling back to the low to mid-60s.
Easter Sunday looks absolutely gorgeous! Starting off cool with temps in the 40s for Easter Egg hunts. Wall to wall sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: S 10-20
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, cool. Lo: 57 Wind: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Wind: S 10-20
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 53 Cloudy, windy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Some severe.
Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers.
Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.
Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 56 Sunny.
Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.