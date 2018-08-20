NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued a 4WARN Weather Alert ahead of the storms moving in throughout the day.
Meteorologist Dan Thomas said strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday evening, especially over western Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee.
This afternoon, expected more clouds than sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms.
Any thunderstorms could contain torrential downpours and wind gusts up to 40 mph.
This evening, a broken line of stronger storms will move in from the west. They will likely reach the Tennessee River by 8 p.m.
Nashville's greatest storm threat will be around 9 or 10 p.m.
Storms will weaken as they slide east of I-65.
