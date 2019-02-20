Heavy rain is coming to an end across Middle Tennessee, but many communities are already flooding or at risk for flooding.

Flash Flood Warning for the following counties until 4:45pm Overton County Pickett County Cumberland County East central Clay County Northeastern Putnam County Fentress County

In south Nashville, four people were rescued from submerged vehicles along Culbertson Road near Nolensville Pike. Officials said three vehicles tried to drive through high water and got stuck. The fire truck that went in after the cars ended up stalling out in the water as well. They had to bring in a second fire truck to assist.

"You just don't drive through the swift water. When you see the water that moves across the road, you don't drive through it, you go around it," said Nashville Fire Department District Chief George Owen.

Metro Nashville Public Schools have canceled all after-school activities, including all athletic events and practices. YMCA Fun Co. and MNPS Extended Learning fee-based programs will close at 4 p.m.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, the following roads will remain closed through Wednesday night in Nashville:

Granada Avenue / Apex Street

Glenrose Avenue / Old Glenrose Avenue

Newsom Station Road / Merrymount Drive

In Williamson County, at least two cars were submerged by floodwater in the parking lot of the Brentwood YMCA on Concord Road. The staff noticed the water was rising and moved their cars around 8 a.m., but these cars didn't get moved in time. The YMCA is open at this time, but staff members are asking visitors to park up near the church instead.

In Rutherford County, the heavy rains and saturated ground have created some trouble spots in La Vergne. Several homes in the area have significant flooding in their yards near Old Nashville Highway. Luckily, no water rescues or evacuations have taken place. The fire department has a special operations team on standby in case conditions worsen.

"That water table has rose, and we're continuously monitoring, we have our street department that's out, our storm water department that's out. Our fire department, police department, just monitoring the situation as the water rises," said La Vergne Fire Chief Chris Clark.

Rain will end tonight. It will clear out west to east.

Look for calmer weather on Thursday with highs in the middle 50s.

The rain break is temporary as our next wave scoots in late Thursday and continues for Friday. More rain on Saturday there is a threat of severe thunderstorms too. It will be windy outside of thunderstorms.

Flooding again is going to be problem. Make sure to stay weather aware and check back for updates.

When it’s all said and done, as much as 5 to 7 inches of rainfall is expected through early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will range from a high Friday of 56 to a warmer 70 on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy. The dry trend continues into Monday.