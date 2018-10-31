NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Road closures are coming to downtown Nashville for the 52nd Annual CMA Awards that are happening at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Despite the show being one night, road closures for production set-up and clean-up are expected to last over two weeks beginning Sunday, Nov. 4 and ending Tuesday, Nov. 20.
Sidewalks along Sixth Avenue from Broadway to Demonbreun
Northbound sidewalks will be closed from Sunday, Nov. 4 at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.
Fifth Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Broadway
Road closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 5 until Saturday, Nov. 10 and then again from Sunday, Nov. 11 until Thursday, Nov. 15 as well as Friday, Nov. 16 through Monday, Nov. 19 at the same time period.
East sidewalk on Fifth Avenue from Demonbreun to Broadway
Closures will happen daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 5 until Saturday, Nov. 10. The northbound lane open after Hilton Drive will be for exiting the Hilton only. The closures will occur again on Friday, Nov. 16 through Monday, Nov. 19.
Westbound lane on Demonbreun from Fourth to Fifth Avenue
Closures will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 11. Closures will occur also from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 until Monday, Nov. 19.
North sidewalk by Walk of Fame Park on Demonbreun from Fourth to Fifth Avenue
Closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 11 and again from Friday, Nov. 16 until Monday, Nov. 19.
Sixth Avenue from Demonbreun to Broadway
Closures will occur from 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Sunday Church parking and daily daycare drop-off will be allowed.
Eastbound parking lane of Broadway from Fourth Avenue to Eighth Avenue
Closures will occur from 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 until 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Red bags will be placed over parking meters in the area.
Two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane on Demonbreun from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue
Closures will occur from 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 until 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.
West sidewalk on Sixth Avenue from Demonbreun to Broadway
Closures will occur from 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 until 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15
Parking on Broadway from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue
No parking allowed beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12 until 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Red bags will be placed over parking meters.
Parking on Fourth Avenue from Broadway to Demonbreun
No parking will be allowed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14 until 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16. The parking lane will be reserved for rideshare and tour bus drop off and pickup.
Eastbound lane on Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue
Closures will occur from 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Additional road closures
The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14 until 2 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.
- Sixth Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (No cut through traffic – Music City Center parking and exit only)
- Fifth Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street
- Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Eighth Avenue, including all sidewalks
- Seventh Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Broadway (No cut through traffic – Music City Center parking only)
- McGavock Street from Seventh Avenue to Eighth Avenue (No cut through traffic – Music City Center parking only)
