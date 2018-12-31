If you're heading out tonight for Nashville's New Years Eve celebration, you'll run into some road closure around the event site at the Bicentennial Mall.
5th, 6th, 7th and Harrison Street are just a few of the main road closures.
If you plan on driving yourself, there will be plenty of places to park.
Vehicle parking will be available at Nissan Stadium for $10 in Lots R and E (open at 8 a.m.) and Lots A, B, D, and F (open at 2 p.m.). RV parking in Lot P for $40.
