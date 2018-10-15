The calendar says October, but could we be looking at a jump straight into winter.
We've already seen below average temps for this time of year.
Late last week, many of us were ready to break out the fleeces - with temps dipping down to the 40's.
News4 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer said, “Temps at this point are more like we're seeing in November, already.”
“I just think it's the pattern that we get in. We get a strong front come through, that allows much cooler air to come in, and that's exactly what happened this go-around,” she said.
But, don't bust out the flannels and Uggs just yet...
“I was looking at some of the long range data, and it was showing we could see some warmer temperatures as we head into November and December,” Spencer explained. “I don't think we're going to go back to the 80's or 90's, but I do think we're going to have an Indian Summer, if you want to call it that, with some 70 degree temperatures as we head into the later part of fall.”
It's mid-October, and the leaves in the mid-state are still plenty green. It could be a few more weeks before we start to see some serious change.
“We haven't had any really cool nights. It's been so incredibly warm. Now, we're starting to get those cooler nights. So, hopefully that's going to help with the fall foliage. If we can keep the winds from blowing it away!”
So, should people put away their short sleeve shirts away anytime soon?
“I wouldn't put everything away just yet when it comes to short sleeve shirts. I would leave a few out for those nice days we may sneak in there.”
