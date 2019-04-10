Spring has sprung.
Warmer weather and more hours of daylight means more folks out on their bikes, especially during the evening rush hour.
Anyone who drives to work probably notices more of these designated bike lanes popping up around Nashville. But, not all roads have them.
Bicyclists want to remind drivers to share the road.
Nora Kern with Walk Bike Nashville says in recent years, the city has chipped away at adding more bike lanes across Metro Nashville.
“There's a couple of great projects coming up on 12th Avenue South, in North Nashville, in the Edgehill neighborhoods,” Kern said. “We're also seeing some big challenges. Probably the most important piece (missing) is the downtown section.”
Kern says there's definitely a learning curve when a new bike lane is introduced for drivers and riders. She says it's much worse when there are no bike lanes at all.
“Sometimes there's cars behind me, it's uncomfortable for the cars, it's uncomfortable for me,” Kern said. “So, we really need to see that infrastructure, so that we're out of the car's way and that we're safe.”
Greg Goodman spends his time away from work enjoying bike rides around Williamson County. Goodman believes there's strength in numbers with bigger bike groups.
“We're a growing city, and it's somewhat new to the city seeing bikers in certain places,” he said.
Goodman has this plea for drivers.
“There are going to be certain areas though where the cars are going to need to wait and see if another car is coming. It may take a few seconds out of your day, but you’re dealing with someone's life,” Goodman said.
Kern adds, “That person on the bike is probably trying to get home, just like you. So, slowing down for te seconds, making sure you give three or four five feet when you pass them will go a long way in making that person feel safer, and it's really not going to impact your day.”
For a complete map of the most “bike friendly” routes around Music City, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.