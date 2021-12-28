NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The holiday weather forecast for the next few days clearly shows no signs of snow. But for South Nashville's Sam Temple, his hand-made snowflakes are coming no matter what Lisa Spencer or Dan Thomas think.
Sam doesn't wait for Santa's elves, when it comes to holiday decorating. A plank of wood, some fake diamonds, and a bandsaw is all he needs. Two years ago while Christmas shopping, Sam saw snowflakes for sale on the shelves, and thought he could do better.
"We went to a store and saw them and I said I could go home and do this, and that's how I got started.”
The bandsaw and some carpentry skills lead to the flakes hung high on his outdoor trees. They’re easy to see in the daylight and are a spectacular sight at night. Here in the outside environment, global warming works both ways, his warm spot is more for the snow. Everything here is manmade.
Like real snow, he knows it won't last forever.
"When we had the bad storms, over 100 of them were hanging, and then like that 60 were down,” Temple said.
He’s well aware his don't melt.
"I had to repair them and put them back up," Temple said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.