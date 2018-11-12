NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- With bitterly cold temperatures in the forecast this week, hundreds of people came out to Warm Coats for Warm Hearts on Saturday to pick out a winter coat for themselves and their families.
Volunteers collected hundreds of donated coats from across the Nashville area and brought them to Church of Christ in Green Hills for the event.
Warm Coats for Warm Hearts is a yearly coat giveaway sponsored by News4, Acceptance Insurance, and Bridgestone to make sure people don't have to choose between feeding their families and buying warm coats.
"It's a big need, and this is something that draws in donations from all over Nashville and beyond," said Juliet Diiorio, senior vice president of Acceptance Insurance.
More than 75,000 coats have been given away since the program began in 1998.
The program is always taking donations, but organizers ask that you only donate new or gently used coats that you would wear. If you need a coat pickup, please call 615-295-6679.
