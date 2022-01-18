Kane Fishing Gear helps wounded warriors

BRENTWOOD, TN. (WSMV) - In the midst of a global pandemic, one local war veteran made it is duty to continue to give back to other veterans by creating a fishing company.

In September 2020, John Lopiccolo created Kane Fishing Gear, a company that shares the profits with other war veterans not only locally, but across multiple states.

"I'm a wounded veteran and I wanted to give back to wounded veterans who needed more than I do," said Lopiccolo. "A lot of times, wounded veterans deal with physical injuries, but mental injuries also."

Profits from sales of the products go on to help Operation Tackle Box out of Georgia, and Lopiccolo also takes time to go on trips with veterans to help cope with PTSD and any other struggles they might be going through.

To visit Kane Fishing Gear and help wounded warriors, click here.

