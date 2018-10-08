After Taylor Swift endorsed Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper in an Instagram post Sunday, a war of words broke out between Democrats and Republicans.
Swift said in the post that she was troubled by Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn's voting record when it came to women's rights. Those comments brought forth a flurry of emails to the News4 newsroom, from republicans and democrats alike.
A spokesperson from the Republican Senatorial Committee sent News4 a statement that included Taylor Swift lyrics, saying "You know what else is never, ever, ever getting back together? The files from the sexual harassment investigations that Phil Bredesen shredded."
The latter half of the statement is a reference to a sexual harassment allegation in Bredesen's administration during his term as Governor of Tennessee. Bredesen said he shredded some documents to prevent the name of the accuser from going public.
The Tennessee Democratic Party quickly put out a statement of their own:
Following the typical DC playbook, Congresswoman Blackburn and the NRSC have totally mischaracterized Governor Bredesen's record. He has always had a zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment and the policy that Blackburn and the NRSC misrepresent was intended to encourage women to come forward.
News4's political analyst Kent Syler says Taylor Swift's endorsement of a candidate has a lot more to do with social media followers.
"Taylor Swift has 112 million followers on Instagram where she did this endorsement [Sunday]," Syler said. "Compare that to Donald Trump who has 55 million twitter followers."
Students who spoke with News4 said Swift's endorsement has little affect on the way they plan to vote.
