NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man who was wanted out of Nashville has been arrested in Washington County, Virginia.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office tells News4 32-year-old Matthew Jones, from Adams, TN, was arrested while driving a Toyota Highlander stolen from Nashville.
Jones is wanted out of Nashville and is accused of driving on the wrong side of the highway and driving without a license.
He's also facing a slew of charges including attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, felony hit and run, and reckless driving.
