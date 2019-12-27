NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police discovered that a man who was arrested for stealing in Nashville is a wanted fugitive out of Kentucky.
Metro Officers say they responded to a Home Depot when 44-year-old Edward Fisher was spotted shoplifting on Thursday. In the parking lot, Fisher was seen pulling DEWALT tools out of his jacket.
Fisher reportedly ran from officers when asked for his ID and then resisted when he was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
Police found an Ohio ID card in his wallet that he claimed was his, but Fisher was not able to correctly state the birthday on the ID. His real name was later revealed and officers discovered that he was a fugitive from justice out of Kentucky.
He is charged with fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, criminal impersonation, and other related charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.