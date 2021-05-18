NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man wanted for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Robbery for three separate incidents is in custody.
Christopher Hill, 37, is accused of stabbing a man during an altercation at 153 Haynes Park Drive in January 2020.
Two additional incidents occurred in September 2019 at the same residence. Hill was identified as the man who fired shots in a car, striking the male driver who was critically injured, but survived.
Hill was also accused of robing a woman outside the residence as she was attempting to drive away. Police were told that Hill was holding a handgun by his side when he reached in and took items from her vehicle.
Hill was arrested Monday at the Haynes Park Drive residence. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.
