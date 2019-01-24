HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The search is on for three people who police believe stole over a thousand dollars worth of shoes.
The Hendersonville Police Department is looking for 25-year-old Justin Dunn, 22-year-old Threishaun Wade-Burnett and 21-year-old Orlexus Elliott.
Police said the suspects stole multiple pairs of shoes from Off Broadway Shoes just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 4.
According to investigators, the suspects drove off in a dark gray Toyota Camry. The vehicle had a temporary tag.
All three suspects have active warrants for theft over $1,000.
Hendersonville PD is asking for the public’s help finding the suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
