Burglary suspect arrested in Lebanon

Burglary suspect arrested in Lebanon

 Courtesy: Wilson County Sheriff's Department

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man who is accused of stealing two guns from a home in Lebanon was arrested after a brief chase with police. 

Police tell us they were called to a home on Moss Glen Road Thursday around 5:30 p.m. for a reported burglary. They say the suspect, William Hodge, stole two guns from the residence and fled on foot into a wooded area. 

Nearly 30 minutes into the search, Hodge was found laying behind a tree and was taken into custody. 

He is facing charges including aggravated burglary and evading arrest. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.