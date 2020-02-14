WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man who is accused of stealing two guns from a home in Lebanon was arrested after a brief chase with police.
Police tell us they were called to a home on Moss Glen Road Thursday around 5:30 p.m. for a reported burglary. They say the suspect, William Hodge, stole two guns from the residence and fled on foot into a wooded area.
Nearly 30 minutes into the search, Hodge was found laying behind a tree and was taken into custody.
He is facing charges including aggravated burglary and evading arrest.
