NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Macy's is partnering for an 11th year with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the "Believe" campaign, giving the gift of joy to children with serious illnesses.
By sending a holiday wish list to Santa, shoppers can help grant the wish of a critically-ill child.
Macy's will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish for each letter sent, up to $1 million from November 2 to December 24. Customers can write their letters and drop them off in stores in the red Believe letterboxes or submit them online.
Click here to submit your letter online and to find out more information about the Believe campaign.
Red "Believe" mailboxes can be found at the following Macy's stores in middle Tennessee:
Macy's Green Hills
3813 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215
Macy's Cool Springs
1790 Galleria Blvd., Franklin, TN 37067
Macy's Rivergate
1000 Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
