NASHVILLE (WSMV) - American Red Cross of Tennessee is giving you an opportunity of a lifetime to go to Super Bowl LIV, all you have to do is donate blood.
Now through January 19, schedule an appointment with the American Red Cross to give blood or platelets. You would then be entered in for a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three night hotel accomodations at The Alexander All-Suite Oceanfront Resort plus a $500 gift card for expenses.
All donors between January 1 and January 19 will be automatically entered in for a chance to win.
Click here to learn more and to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.