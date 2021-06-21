MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Wayne Burns owns Fortified Fitness in Murfreesboro. He has people from 86-years-old, all the way to four-years-old that come and workout in this most unique gym.
In fact, he has six members who have appeared on the popular show, “American Ninja Warrior.” He said everyone that came in started at the same spot, but hard work and determination will take you to wherever you want to go.
