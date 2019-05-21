Chick Fil A

In this file image, a chicken sandwich with waffle fries is pictured at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Dedham, MA on Nov. 8, 2017. 

 David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - You could be one of a few dozen Nashvillians to have the opportunity to get FREE Chick-fil-A for an ENTIRE YEAR!

The first 100 people to camp outside Chick-fil-A's brand new 8th Avenue South drive-thru only location from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday will get a gift card with a year of FREE meals!

All you have to do is camp outside for about 12 hours? That's not too difficult right?

The new Chick-fil-A on 8th Avenue South will be Chick-fil-A's first drive-thru only location in Nashville.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Joey Gill is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.