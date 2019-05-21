NASHVILLE (WSMV) - You could be one of a few dozen Nashvillians to have the opportunity to get FREE Chick-fil-A for an ENTIRE YEAR!
The first 100 people to camp outside Chick-fil-A's brand new 8th Avenue South drive-thru only location from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday will get a gift card with a year of FREE meals!
All you have to do is camp outside for about 12 hours? That's not too difficult right?
The new Chick-fil-A on 8th Avenue South will be Chick-fil-A's first drive-thru only location in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.