ORLANDO, FL (WSMV) - With the rise in cases of the Coronavirus, the Walt Disney World Resort has made their announcement to close guests temporarily on Sunday, March 15.
As of now, the closure is planned to last until the end of March, but this is possible to change as Walt Disney World officials monitor developments.
Walt Disney World hotels are slated to remain open during this time, as is Disney Springs and Disney cast members will continue to receive payment throughout the closure period.
This closure is following the State of Emergency declared by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Any guest with a package scheduled through the Walt Disney Travel Company may reschedule their trip for a "future date in 2020" without being charged the $50.00 change fee.
