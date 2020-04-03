These grocery store chains have special hours for older Americans

A Walmart in Miami, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WSMV) — Walmart has announced it will begin to limit the number of customers that are allowed in the store to shop.

According to our sister station KNWA, starting on Saturday, April 4, all Walmart stores will begin metering the number of people allowed inside the store.

Customers will be admitted one by one at a single entrance, typically on the grocery side at the stores. Associates will allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space, about 20% of a store’s usual capacity. 

Once that capacity has been reached, customers will be asked to stand in lines outside of the store at a distance of six feet apart.

Many stores have already marked the sidewalks with signage. As one customer exits the store, associates will allow one more customer inside.

Stores will also begin selling only essential items.

All aisles will be marked as one-way to limit contact between customers.

To read the entire press release, click here.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.