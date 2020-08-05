Walmart to begin drive-in movie events in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Walmart will hold drive-in movie theater events across the country including in Tennessee next weekend.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart will transform its parking lots into outdoor cinemas from August 14 through October 21 with 320 showings of hit movies at 160 stores.
The movies are free, however people will need a ticket in order to park.
For the next two months there are several showings in Middle Tennessee including Nashville, Mt. Juliet, Franklin, Gallatin, Clarksville, La Vergne. Here are the dates and locations:
- Nashville - 8/18/20
- Nashville - 8/19/20
- Franklin - 8/21/20
- Franklin - 8/22/20
- Smyrna - 8/25/20
- Smyrna - 8/26/20
- La Vergne - 8/28/20
- La Vergne - 8/29/20
- Mount Juliet - 9/1/20
- Mount Juliet - 9/2/20
- Madison - 9/4/20
- Madison - 9/5/20
- Elizabethton - 9/8/20
- Gallatin - 9/8/20
- Elizabethton - 9/9/20
- Gallatin - 9/9/20
- Knoxville - 9/11/20
- White House - 9/11/20
- Knoxville - 9/12/20
- White House - 9/12/20
- Clarksville - 9/15/20
- Knoxville - 9/15/20
- Clarksville - 9/16/20
- Knoxville - 9/16/20
- Clinton - 9/18/20
- Clinton - 9/19/20
- Bristol - 9/22/20
- Bristol - 9/23/20
- Cleveland - 9/29/20
- Cleveland - 9/30/20
The range of films being shown are as follows:
- Inspiring sports stories like Friday Night Lights, The Karate Kid and Space Jam
- Blockbuster franchises including Black Panther, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Batman Movie, Spider-ManTM: Into The Spider-Verse, Spy Kids, Teen Titans GO! To The Movies and Wonder Woman
- Out-of-this-world stories like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Ghostbusters and Men in BlackTM: International
- Nostalgic favorites including Back to The Future, Beetlejuice, The Goonies and The Wizard of Oz
- Inspiring true stories from Dolphin Tale to Selena
- Animated features every member of the family can enjoy like Cars, The Iron Giant, The Lego Movie and Madagascar
If you want to buy tickets and look at the movie lineup, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.