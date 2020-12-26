NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After Friday's bombing in Nashville, multiple Walmart stores in the area are experiencing internet issues, including not being able to pay with debit or credit cards.

Walmart released a statement to News4:

“Due to an AT&T outage in the area, some of our stores are experiencing temporary internet outages. We are actively working with local personnel to get our stores back online and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”