NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After Friday's bombing in Nashville, multiple Walmart stores in the area are experiencing internet issues, including not being able to pay with debit or credit cards.
Walmart released a statement to News4:
“Due to an AT&T outage in the area, some of our stores are experiencing temporary internet outages. We are actively working with local personnel to get our stores back online and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple agencies have reported outages to their 911 systems. In an e…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.