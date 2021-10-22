NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Walmart is recalling a popular aromatherapy room spray due to a rare and dangerous bacteria found in the bottles.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) confirmed the recall Friday, as Walmart will pull back roughly 3,900 units of the Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil spray with gemstones, in six different scents, from 55 store locations.
Tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined the presence of Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis, “a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal,” according to the CPSC website.
The CDC found a bottle with the bacteria in the home of a deceased person who they believe died of melioidosis and are working to confirm.
The recall will include the Better Homes and Gardens sprays in Lavender & Chamomile, Lemon & Mandarin, Lavender, Peppermint, Lime & Eucalyptus, and Sandalwood & Vanilla.
Per the CDC’s guidance, consumers are urged to:
1. Stop using this product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not attempt to throw away or dispose of the bottle.
2. Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store.
3. Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer, bleach can be used if desired.
4. Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have been exposed to the spray with an undiluted disinfectant cleaner.
5. Minimize handling of the product and wash hands thoroughly after handling the bottle or linens. Wash hands thoroughly after removing gloves.
6. If you have used the product within the last 21 days and experience fever or other symptoms, seek medical care and tell your doctor about the product exposure. Your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.
Customers will receive a $20 Walmart Gift Card upon return.
