Walmart is offering its grocery delivery service for free to anyone who lives in Nashville.

You need to have a minimum order of $50 and order online or through the mobile app.

During checkout, customers can select a one-hour window for their groceries to be delivered.

To get free delivery, enter the code "HOMEFREE" when you pay for your order.

Walmart will waive the delivery fee every time you use the code from now until the end of the month. The normal fee is between $7 and $9.

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

