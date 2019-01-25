Walmart is offering its grocery delivery service for free to anyone who lives in Nashville.
You need to have a minimum order of $50 and order online or through the mobile app.
During checkout, customers can select a one-hour window for their groceries to be delivered.
To get free delivery, enter the code "HOMEFREE" when you pay for your order.
Walmart will waive the delivery fee every time you use the code from now until the end of the month. The normal fee is between $7 and $9.
