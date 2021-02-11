COVID-19 vaccine help is coming to rural Tennessee counties Wilson and Sumner as soon as this week. It will be at your neighborhood Walmart store.

Tennessee is one of the 22 states that will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines inside Walmart. As many as 121 different Walmart locations across the volunteer state will have the shots, most of them start Friday.

"We are thrilled and excited just to be a part where we can help," Kevin Corkern, the Regional Director at Walmart Health and Wellness, said. "I live here in Nashville, and we've been impacted tremendously."

The vaccines are through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and available by online appointment only.

"We are using a scheduling system its walmart.com\covidvaccine, and there will be an appointment where you can go six days out so you can pick a time that is convenient," Corkern told News 4.

Authorities have sent one million doses of Moderna vaccine across the nation for the first week. Walmart will administer the vaccines seven days a week if they're available. How many each store carries will be determined by the federal government.

"It's very fluid, and thankfully we are getting some large allocations where we can start immunizing across most of the state," Corkern said.

Walmart and Sam's Club will follow the state's eligibility requirements for who can receive the vaccine and when.

"We are working with the state department of health. And whatever their instructions that they are giving us that they want us to follow as far as who is eligible and that changes quite often," Corkern said.

With nearly 90 percent of Americans living within 10 miles of a Walmart, this rollout will help vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.

"I'd say a lot of the stores are in rural areas," Corkern said.

As soon as the federal government increases the amount of vaccine, Walmart will be adding more stores to their lineup as they see fit. To schedule an appointment, click here.