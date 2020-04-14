Walmart expanding grocery pickup times

Walmart is making it easier for people impacted by the coronavirus to get the things they need.
Walmart is expanding grocery pick-up at more than 200 of its stores across the country.
Customers over the age of 60 as well as first responders and any customers considered high-risk can now schedule to pick up their groceries between 7 and 8 am.
Walmart is also offering curbside and touch free pickup.
Simply open your trunk, and an associate will load your items for you.
For more information, click here.
