Walmart expanding grocery pickup times

Walmart is expanding grocery pick-up at more than 200 of its stores across the country. 

 Seth Perlman/AP

Walmart is making it easier for people impacted by the coronavirus to get the things they need.

Walmart is expanding grocery pick-up at more than 200 of its stores across the country.

Customers over the age of 60 as well as first responders and any customers considered high-risk can now schedule to pick up their groceries between 7 and 8 am.

Walmart is also offering curbside and touch free pickup.

Simply open your trunk, and an associate will load your items for you.

For more information, click here

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.