NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several days following the devastating tornadoes that ripped through Tennessee, several companies and people have come together to help fund the rebuilding process.
Among those who have donated is Walmart and The Walmart Foundation.
A $200,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation will support the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT), an organization that facilitates giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond.
The grant will support the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund which aids local nonprofits addressing the ongoing needs of tornado victims. In addition to the CFMT grant, Walmart is committing up to $50,000 in product from local stores.
