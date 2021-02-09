NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Sites are beginning to pop up left and right around the state of Tennessee as more and more vaccines are made available.
Among the sites are now Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the state.
If you would like to sign up for a vaccine at one of these locations, you need to first verify your eligibility through the State Health Department's website.
You will then need to check availability and schedule an appointment by clicking here.
To see a full list of Walmart locations around the state, click here.
