DOVER, TN (WSMV) - Kirby Wallace, the subject of a manhunt in Stewart and Montgomery counties last year, entered a guilty plea in Stewart County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Wallace faced nine charges in Stewart County, including first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

In court on Wednesday, Wallace agreed to plead guilty on multiple counts and agrees to spend life in prison.

Subject of multi-county manhunt to accept plea agreement on Friday Kirby Wallace, the subject to an almost week-long man hunt in Stewart and Montgomery counties in October, is expected to accept a plea agreement this week in Montgomery County.

Wallace has a court appearance set for Friday morning in Montgomery County where he is expected to accept a similar plea for the charges, including first-degree murder, that occurred there.

Wallace was the subject of a manhunt in September 2018 after he was suspected of killing two people in Stewart and Montgomery counties. He was alter found in a wooded area in Stewart County.

Three other people were indicted on charges related to the disappearance of Wallace.

Third charged in Kirby Wallace manhunt case; two re-arrested on additional charges Two people have been charged with accessory after the fact by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Stewart County Sheriff's Office related to the disappearance of Kirby Wallace.

David Lee Dover, 26, was arrested on Monday by TBI agents and charged with one count of fabricating/tampering with evidence and one count of accessory after the fact.

Derek Summers, 40, and Mindy Harris, 33, were also re-arrested this week after new charges were filed against them in relation to the Wallace case.

Summers is facing charges of all other larceny and fabricating/tampering with evidence. Harris is facing charges of possession of stolen property and theft of property.

Both were originally indicted in January. The grand jury indictment issued then said Summers and Harris harbored Wallace for three days in their Rawlings Road home in the Woodlawn community. The three days followed the September murder of Brenda Smith on Rorie Hollow Road in Indian Mound. Property from the murder scene was found at the Rawlings Road home.