NASHVILLE, TN (WSNV) - Mr. Roo looks like a small Kangaroo and quickly hopped away from his owner after getting spooked. He was last seen off of Lemont Drive near the Maplewood area, but the skittish creature was last spotted at the corner of Standvid Drive and Graycroft Avenue.
If you see the little guy, contact Allison Moyer. She’s a family member of Mr. Roo’s owner and says the Wallaby likes to be in a pouch, so if you see him and have an empty backpack on hand, he’d likely jump inside of it.
