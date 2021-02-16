NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Rosa Parks and Monroe, dozens of people are making their way to Kroger to buy the supplies they need while many are braving the roadways others are getting here on foot.

"I got my little healthy cereal. I got some almond milk."

Jeffrey White only lives two blocks from this Kroger in North Nashville, but like dozens of others, he braved the winter weather to get as much as he can carry in his two hands.

"A lot of people are walking. The grocery stores are packed. People coming in, people going out. So it's been busy," Jeffrey said.

The parking lot was jammed full, but so are the public transit shuttles and the sidewalks.

Gerald and his sister Vanessa are Chicago natives. "I've never seen it cold enough to snow, but still rain! We don't have that in Chicago! Today is more like what you'd seen in Chicago! It's more slushy."

They both decided to venture out and walked to the store.

"All the bread is gone. But there's still produce. But it's all good...we'll make it happen," Vanessa said.

From just about every corner, you saw neighbors walking across the street so they can get their much-needed supplies.

Jimmy Dupee wasn’t having it. "This weather is brutal! It's brutal."

Jimmy had to watch the roadways closely. Not just so he wouldn't fall, but to make sure the drivers passing by didn't skid.

"My fiancée was looking for some medicine. And so I had to come with her." Caresse: How far did you have to walk today? Jimmy: About a mile and a half. It's real dangerous. Yeah, as the temperature drops, it gets real dangerous."

With another winter storm approaching, the people on foot are trying to make sure they have enough to take home for the next few days.

"Just come out early. Get what you can and go in and stay in! Before it gets too cold outside," Jeffrey told us