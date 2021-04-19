In Nashville, people are now able to walk into the music city center and get a COVID-19 vaccine. Metro Health is accepting 500 people a day to get their first dose. News4’s Alexandria Adams caught up with some folks who say the process was easy.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People can walk in without appointment to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Monday, Metro Health officials said 139 walk-ins received COVID vaccinations at Music City Center. Monday was the first day that people could walk-in to MCC without an appointment and receive a vaccination. 

Currently, 36% of Nashville has been vaccinated with their first dose. 21% are fully vaccinated.

Marissa Tapia said she was pleasantly surprised when she showed up Monday morning. 

“I was expecting lines out the door." Tapia said. "I figured since I’m going off to college soon I should get my vaccine now.”

The health department opened vaccines up to walk-ins after not filling all the appointment slots last week. The goal is to have 50% of residents vaccinated by May.

Vernetta Walton and her husband said the process was very simple.

“I’m a recent transplant recipient. We have managed to, over the last year, get married in the midst of a pandemic," Walton said. "We’re going forward now with even with more protection.”

Metro Health officials said they continue to offer shots to up to 500 walk-ins seven days a week at MCC. The shots are free and there is free parking at the MCC for those coming for their shot. Vaccines are given out each day starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

