NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pedestrian safety advocacy group Walk Bike Nashville says 39 pedestrians were killed on our city streets last year.

New report out today ahead of the 4th Annual Pedestrian Memorial on Saturday. Key findings:-Seven roads account for nearly half of all pedestrian fatalities.-Lower-income neighborhoods have higher rates of pedestrian fatalities. Full report here: https://t.co/kbTI89gl7A — Walk Bike Nashville (@walkbikenash) January 27, 2021

Despite a year that saw considerably less traffic with businesses closed and people working from home, the new report says seven main roads in Nashville accounted for nearly half the deaths.

Those include Dickerson Pike, Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Walk Bike Nashville says lower-income neighborhoods have higher rates of pedestrian deaths.

The group says more research is needed to determine the reason why, and they're encouraging Metro leaders to invest in those studies for the city.