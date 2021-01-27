NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pedestrian safety advocacy group Walk Bike Nashville says 39 pedestrians were killed on our city streets last year. 

Despite a year that saw considerably less traffic with businesses closed and people working from home, the new report says seven main roads in Nashville accounted for nearly half the deaths. 

Those include Dickerson Pike, Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard. 

Download PDF Walk Bike Nashville Pedestrian Safety Report

Walk Bike Nashville says lower-income neighborhoods have higher rates of pedestrian deaths. 

The group says more research is needed to determine the reason why, and they're encouraging Metro leaders to invest in those studies for the city. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.