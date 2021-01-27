NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pedestrian safety advocacy group Walk Bike Nashville says 39 pedestrians were killed on our city streets last year.
Despite a year that saw considerably less traffic with businesses closed and people working from home, the new report says seven main roads in Nashville accounted for nearly half the deaths.
Those include Dickerson Pike, Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.
Walk Bike Nashville says lower-income neighborhoods have higher rates of pedestrian deaths.
The group says more research is needed to determine the reason why, and they're encouraging Metro leaders to invest in those studies for the city.
