MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) -- A Mt. Juliet waitress was surprised with a $3000 tip on Valentine’s Day, and the way the money came together for her is a real sign of kindness.
The act of kindness was the brainchild of Joshua Gicker.
He posted a video on YouTube and Instagram asking people to donate on Wednesday of last week.
Hey guys! So I have an idea to make Valentine’s Day super special for a random server here in Nashville on Friday night (2/14/20) by leaving a cash tip that’s a lot bigger than normal! I’ll film the reaction so everyone who played a part can see. If you want to be involved Venmo: Joshua-Gicker , feel free to tag a friend or share this around! I’ll be posting updates on my Instagram story on how much is raised, Excited to see what happens ♥️
Gicker told his followers to donate whatever they could and he would give the money to a waiter or waitress.
“The first like two hours we raised over $200 and I was like, woah this is pretty crazy,” said Gicker
On Friday he went out to dinner with his friend at the Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel. Their server was Danielle Nixson.
She’s been a waitress there for two years, and she’s never had a moment quite like that.
“I was just speechless. It was amazing and I cried.”
Nixson is a going to nursing school, and said the money will help her achieve all of her goals.
“I want to continue and get my RN so I’m going to put it back and hopefully use it for tuition. I couldn’t thank them enough and all the people who donated. I’m just so appreciative and it’s just a huge blessing,” said Nixson.
