If you’re someone who waits until the last minute to file your taxes…you’re not alone. But security experts warn doing that could make you a target for identity theft.
“I typically do it a month prior to the deadline,” said Nashvillian Ronnie Jennings.
Jennings was surprised to hear waiting that long could turn him into a victim of identity theft.
Experts say the longer you wait the longer someone has to pretend they’re you and get your return mailed to them.
“They take a return and it can be as much as they decide to write on the document,” said security specialist Bruce McCully with Dynamic Edge.
News4 has learned in 2016, the IRS identified more than 1 million fraudulent returns.
Experts say all someone needs is a person’s name, date of birth and social security number.
The best thing you can do is file your taxes within the first month of receiving your w2.
“So that if somebody does file a fraudulent one its after you've filed the original one,” said McCully.
Right now, taxpayers in 20 different states can request a pin number in order to file their return.
Currently, Tennessee is not one of those states, however the IRS says they will be adding additional states this year. But if you moved here from another state on that list, it would benefit you to get that pin number.
Click here to see which states people are eligible to request a pin number.
