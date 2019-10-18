Affordable Housing ribbon cutting

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry joined with officials from THDA, MDHA and the Be A Helping Hand Foundation to celebrate the completion of affordable housing units on 14th Avenue North.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open its wait list for Section 8 housing choice vouchers next week. 

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will accept online only applications for Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) beginning Oct. 22 at noon and lasting until 3 p.m. on Oct. 25. The HCV waiting list is not a first-come, first-served basis. As long as applicants apply during the waiting list period, they will have an equal chance of being placed towards to the top of the waiting list. 

MDHA staff will be available from 9 a..m to 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at Vine Hill Studio Apartments on Benton Ave to assist participants in completing to online application. The Catholic Charities of Tennessee will also provide assistance from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the opening of the application at C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center on 25th Avenue North. 

To qualify for the program, participants must make less than 50 percent of area median income, which is the equivalent of $28,000 for an individual and $40,000 for a family of four. 

