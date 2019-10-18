NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open its wait list for Section 8 housing choice vouchers next week.
The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will accept online only applications for Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) beginning Oct. 22 at noon and lasting until 3 p.m. on Oct. 25. The HCV waiting list is not a first-come, first-served basis. As long as applicants apply during the waiting list period, they will have an equal chance of being placed towards to the top of the waiting list.
MDHA staff will be available from 9 a..m to 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at Vine Hill Studio Apartments on Benton Ave to assist participants in completing to online application. The Catholic Charities of Tennessee will also provide assistance from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the opening of the application at C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center on 25th Avenue North.
To qualify for the program, participants must make less than 50 percent of area median income, which is the equivalent of $28,000 for an individual and $40,000 for a family of four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.