NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Waiting for COVID test results in Nashville is getting longer, and it's part of a national trend.
The wait for a COVID test from Metro Health can take between four to five days.
Nashville's Emergency Operations Center tweeted that there are "higher than usual wait time for testing at Nissan Stadium location."
Nashville's Emergency Operations Center reminded people to check out one of the two other Metro testing sites.
- Meharry Medical College, 918 21st Avenue North
- Former Kmart, 2491 Murfreesboro Pike
Steve Marcantonio, who is a recording engineer, got a COVID test on Tuesday in Williamson County.
"I'm anxiously awaiting the results," Marcantonio said.
However, Marcantonio is not alone. Tennessee testing sites aren't the only ones feeling delays from the shortage of test supplies.
American Society of Microbiology reports that 74 percent of labs have a shortage of commercial test kits for COVID.
When people are turning out in record numbers to get their tests, the labs are running only at an average of 50.8 percent of their testing capacity.
"My mantra is to stay focused and be positive. And I am trying to positive for a negative result," Marcantonio said. "It's kind of ironic, isn't it?"
