NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville is opening up the applications for housing in Napier Place, an affordable housing project at the corner of Claiborne and Lafayette Streets in South Nashville.
The first-come first-serve online only application process opens from Noon on Wednesday, February 12th to 3:00PM on Monday, February 17th.
Metro Development and Housing runs Napier Place, a family property with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.
Applications will be accepted online only, 24 hours a day during the application period, and a valid email address is required.
MDHA has a newer online application process, launched in 2018, that is more extensive and requires more time than the previous online application.
More information is required for the application, so applicants must look at the application ahead of time, and collect all information necessary to complete the process.
