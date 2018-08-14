Waffle House survivors react to motion claiming suspect unfit to stand trial

April 22 is a day Nashvillians will never forget, but none more so than Brennan McMurry, James Shaw Jr. and the other survivors of the horrific shooting at the Waffle House in Antioch earlier this year.
“What I thought was plates hitting the ground turned out to be glass shattering behind me because of gunshots,” McMurray recalled.
Brennan was at the Waffle House that morning when a gunman entered the restaurant and opened fire on guests. He was with his friend, James Shaw Jr., the man now hailed a hero for tackling the gunman and knocking the gun out of his grasp.
A motion was filed Tuesday by Travis Reinking's lawyers, claiming the shooting suspect is mentally unfit to stand trial.
News4 asked Shaw Jr. if he thinks the gunman knew what he was doing that day.
“I think he knew what he was doing, but it’s not up to me," Shaw said. “If his lawyers, you know, or whoever is representing him says that he's not mentally stable then we have to start the trial all over again, and I think they're trying to get it right on the first time."
A motion was filed Tuesday asking for a hearing to determine if the man accused of killing four people is mentally competent to stand trial.
“He was [really] accurate with that AR-15, clearly he knew how to think,” Survivor Vincente Tre’Sneed said. "I would love to hear what was going through his mind, what told him that it was okay. I mean, how do you kill women and children?"
According to court documents, the motion is expected to be held on Aug. 22. The hearing was previously scheduled for Aug. 24.
"I think there needs to be a trial, not so much for him as it is just for the families, so they can see the justice be served correctly,” Shaw said.
Despite their hope for justice and closure, they understand a trial can't erase what happened that tragic morning in Antioch.
“He’s going to have to fess up either way it goes, whether it’s in front of a court or in front of a higher being,” McMurry said.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.