He's a Nashville hero, and now, a national hero.
After fighting off the Waffle House gunman, James Shaw Junior has been on national talk shows and the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
He makes appearances at charity events using his new found fame for good.
"It comes from, more so, my upbringing," Shaw said at a Make A Wish event.
Shaw has gone on record saying he plans to run for mayor.
Then there was his tweet Monday that said, "A better people, a better culture, a better Nashville #August2019."
"Do you know who James Shaw Junior is," we asked Nashville resident Brooklyn Duncan.
"Yes I do, and what he did was incredible," said Duncan.
Shaw has the name recognition.
"Personally, I think hes a hero," said Nashville resident Madison Kate.
But is that enough?
"It's good to have individuals like Mr. Shaw interested in public service, interested in politics," said News4 political analyst and MTSU political science professor Kent Syler.
Syler said he would likely need more experience before attaining such a high office.
"Find somewhere a board a commission. Run for council. Run for state legislature," said Syler.
Syler also pointed out, nothing is impossible.
It's also clear Shaw does have some support.
"I think it would be a good thing. I mean we need people who have that bravery, and you know, that strive to help others so, I think it would be good," said Duncan.
"I would 100% support that. I definitely agree that you have my vote," said Kate.
