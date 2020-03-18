NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman who does not want her name posted reached out to News 4 concerned about her job and pay.
The woman says she is a waitress at Waffle House in the Nashville area. She is worried about not just making her loved ones sick, but also not having any money down the road. For her privacy, we will refer to her as Rebecca.
“I’ve been concerned about my financial support. I don’t know what to do about that,” Rebecca said.
Over the past week, we have seen several businesses close temporarily because of the coronavirus. Waffle House remains open. Rebecca says she is not comfortable being at work.
“I just told them I couldn’t come back until this died down a little or went away. I wish it would go away,” Rebecca said.
Rebecca says the reason why is because she lives with two elderly relatives.
“One of my relatives, he just got out of the hospital like right before this really got bad. Like last week. Because he had fluid built up around his heart. And they had to drain the fluid off of his heart. And he’s not in a really good condition.”
At this time, she’s uncertain if she is covered while she stays at home.
“As far as I know, nobody’s told me anything about it,” Rebecca said.
News 4 reached out to Waffle House's national office. They released the following statement:
Caresse:
Thank you for reaching out to us. Unfortunately, given the rapidly changing landscape of various business requirements within the 25 states where we have restaurants, we all have been working hard to continue to take care of our Associates and our Customers. Accordingly, we have no comment at this time given those dynamics.
Cordially,
Njeri Boss
Director of Public Relations, Waffle House, Inc.
Chris Cannon with the State Department of Labor and Workforce Development says there’s not much that could be done for people in Rebecca's situation, at least not on their level.
“These are scary times and people are concerned about their well-being and the well-being of their family and that is understandable. But if there’s a job available to them and they’re just not wanting to go to that job, federal law says we can’t pay them unemployment insurance benefits because there is a job available to them to work,” Cannon said.
“For the employee that is too scared, like me and has family at home they’re scared to bring that home to. We should be able to get some kind of benefit. Even though we haven’t contract that, I think we should get some kind of benefits to help our family,” Rebecca said.
On twitter, Waffle House added that they will remain open and will allow people to order food, at least to go.
All Waffle House restaurants are open right now, at least for to-go orders. Our Associates are the true heroes during this time and appreciate any order you are able place with them! pic.twitter.com/yVg49ASCp7— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) March 18, 2020
