NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt Vaccine Center is working on what's called a passive therapy or immunization to treat the coronavirus.
"Other people who have already had the virus, we're using their immune system to find antibodies that we know are protectant and then we can just directly give those to patients or to persons," Dr. Robert Carnahan with the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center said.
Dr. Carnahan is leading a team of eight at the center. The work has been nonstop lately.
"There hasn't been a day and almost probably hasn't been an hour that there hasn't been someone in the lab working on it," Dr. Carnahan said.
A vaccine usually takes at least a year to create.
What Dr. Carnahan and his team are working on has a fast tracked timeline.
The coronavirus is different from anything they've ever battled.
"Here, we literally in January had to launch a program knowing very little about the virus," Dr. Carnahan said.
Unlike a vaccine, Dr. Carnahan said the protection would be short term with this treatment and last about one to three months. It would either be a shot or IV.
The goal is to stop someone from getting the coronavirus and if they already have it, the treatment would also get rid of the virus.
"We've done this quite a few times. Never in this particular way under these kinds of circumstances," Dr. Carnahan said.
Dr. Carnahan also told News4 they've had a lot of success in the past when it came to other viruses like chikungunya and ebola.
The hope is to have clinical trials start this summer.
