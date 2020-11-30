NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center will be pausing select non-emergency procedures due to a post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 patients needing care.
The announcement was made today from the Deputy CEO:
“We are concerned enough about a post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID patients needing care that beginning today, to prioritize resources for the most immediate needs of the region, we will begin deferring select, non-emergent procedures. As we go about this process, we will be doing so in a way that each case will be individually reviewed. Procedures chosen to be deferred will be based on consultation with our clinicians and the safety of each patient involved. And in each case appointments will be rescheduled as quickly as possible,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Health System Officer of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Officials add that non every procedure will be rescheduled.
