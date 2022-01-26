NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Vanderbilt Child Health Poll of Tennessee found that nearly 40% of parents' kids missed at least one week of school this Fall and 70% favor having remote learning availability.

According to the poll from Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), nearly 40% of Tennessee parents said their children missed at least one week of school during the Fall 2021 semester, and more than one-third missed at least one day due to quarantining from COVID-19.

The poll also showed that more parents in East Tennessee (65%) and Middle Tennessee (63%) said their children missed at least one day of school than those in West Tennessee (49%).

“The finding that close to 40 percent of children missed at least one week of school (five or more days absent) raises serious concerns about the many hours of missed instructional time and probable learning losses,” said Carolyn Heinrich, PhD, Patricia, and Rodes Hart Professor of Public Policy and Education.

According to VUMC, the average number of school days missed for COVID-19 related absences statewide was 7.9. In West Tennessee, the average number of days missed was 6.6, 7.7 in Middle Tennessee, and 8.9 in East Tennessee, according to the analysis.

The institution also stated that of the 1,026 parents polled across the state in the fall of 2021, more than 70% thought remote learning should be offered.

“It is not surprising that 70% of parents want remote instructional options for their children, which could be critical to avoid further lost instructional time and the compounding of its negative effects,” Heinrich said in a statement.