NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Since late July, Tennessee has seen stable or declining numbers of patients needing to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.
However, there are some early signs this trend is reversing in some areas of the state, according to a new study from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
“Tennessee reached a high-water mark around 1,100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in late July, and by late August those numbers had declined to under 900,” said John Graves, Ph.D., associate professor of Health Policy and director of the Center for Health Economic Modeling at Vanderbilt. “Right now the overall situation is stable at around 900 patients. But this overall stability masks progress in some areas, and a recent reversal of trends in others. Our aim with this analysis was to both highlight the positive news and to underscore the importance of continued diligence.”
Researchers have seen stable or declining hospitalizations in heavily populated metro areas, such as Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga.
Other regions, such as the Upper Cumberland, West Tennessee and East Tennessee have all seen their total of hospitalizations increase over the previous week.
New charts released Thursday from VUMC show how COVID-19 hospitalizations have evolved overall and by region as of Sept. 2, 2020. Researches also stressed hospitalizations are a "lagging indicator," meaning they show people who became infected 10 or more days before growing sick enough to require hospitalization.
“That means even if we take action now as hospitalizations start to increase, it could take time to see hospitalization numbers improve again. It is critical to carefully watch these numbers so that we can take action early enough if it becomes necessary to avoid numbers getting too high.” said Melissa McPheeters, research professor in the Department of Health Policy and Department of Biomedical Informatics.
According to Graves, Tennessee's health care system has not been overwhelmed. Tennesseans are encouraged to continue efforts to take care of each other and keep everyone safe.
“Tennessee has, thus far, been largely successful at keeping COVID-19 hospitalizations from overburdening the health care system, which is something policymakers and citizens should be proud of,” Graves said. “In areas where we are seeing hospitalization increases, the median age of positive cases has been higher than in earlier stages of the pandemic, which can help explain the increase. It’s far too early to assess the contribution, if any, of other factors, including the reopening of schools across many areas of the state. What our analysis does makes clear is that as we approach the fall, we’re not close to being out of the woods. We have to keep our focus on taking care of ourselves and our neighbors. Our primary goals need to be focused on keeping the state safely open for education, health care, and businesses.”
