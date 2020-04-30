NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 is finding out who is the first line of care for front line workers.
They put in long hours caring for those who are sick with the coronavirus.
At Vanderbilt University Medical Center, they have a team dedicated to helping employees deal with stress.
It’s called the employee assistance program. Counselors are meeting with employees one-on-one or in a group virtually.
"It's very easy with this trauma to feel totally overwhelmed,” Jim Kendall, a VUMC counselor said.
Kendall said his team is keeping a close eye on those working in the COVID unit by checking on their physical and mental well-being.
“We need people to take opportunities for their own self-care in between caring for others because that's what allows you to do it long term,” Kendall said.
News4 spoke with Kipp Shipley who is on the front lines at Vanderbilt’s COVID unit. The nurse practitioner and his team are responsible for taking care of more than half a dozen patients.
Some days can be more stressful than others.
"Fortunately, I'm able to come home to a loving family. I'm able to rest on the friends I have at work and use the resources around me to make sure my mental health stays balanced,” Shipley said.
For Shipley, his family and co-workers motivate him each day so he can give the best care possible to those who need him most.
"To see them come in at the very brink of death and be able to help them come away from that, to see them leave the hospital and be back home with their families is absolutely inspiring,” Shipley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.